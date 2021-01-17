CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
Tarke’s double-double lead Coppin St. over Morgan St. 89-79

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 5:32 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Tarke scored 21 points with 12 rebounds as Coppin State snapped its eight-game road losing streak, beating cross-town rival Morgan State 89-79 on Sunday.

Tarke added six assists, five steals and three blocked shots. He broke past 1,000 career points early in the second half.

Koby Thomas had 19 points for Coppin State (4-9, 3-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kyle Cardaci added 14 points. Nendah Tarke had 11 points.

The Eagles secured the advantage in rebounds for the first time all season, outrebounding Morgan State 46-40.

Coppin State totaled 42 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Malik Miller scored a career-high 30 points and had 12 rebounds for the Bears (6-4, 2-2). Trevor Moore scored a career-high 27 points. Troy Baxter had seven rebounds.

De’Torrion Ware, Morgan State’s second-leading scorer at 14 points per game, was held to six points on 1-of-10 shooting, 1 of 7 from distance.

Morgan State defeated Coppin State 92-72 on Saturday.

