INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Stetson looks to extend…

Stetson looks to extend streak vs North Alabama

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stetson (3-4, 1-0) vs. North Alabama (4-3, 0-1)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over North Alabama. Stetson has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Lions. North Alabama’s last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2019, a 63-62 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Stetson’s Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara and Josh Smith have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 47 percent of all Hatters points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Perry has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Stetson field goals over the last three games. Perry has accounted for 20 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hatters have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lions. North Alabama has an assist on 42 of 88 field goals (47.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Stetson has assists on 57 of 92 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama is ranked first among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 81.7 points per game. The Lions have averaged 86 points per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up