CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Washington Monument closes indefinitely | White House begins relief talks | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Stephens scores 33 to…

Stephens scores 33 to carry VMI past The Citadel 110-103

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jake Stephens had a career-high 33 points plus 11 rebounds as VMI topped The Citadel 110-103 on Saturday.

Greg Parham had 27 points and nine rebounds for VMI (7-6, 2-2 Southern Conference). Sean Conway scored a career-high 25 points and had 13 rebounds. Trey Bonham had 14 points.

VMI scored at least 100 points for the third time this season (3-0), while The Citadel reached the 100-point mark for the third game (2-1).

The 110 points were a season best for VMI. The Citadel scored 57 points in the second half, a season high for it.

Kaiden Rice scored a season-high 29 points and had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-2, 1-2). Hayden Brown added 19 points and eight rebounds. Fletcher Abee had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up