St. Francis looks for home win vs Bryant

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (Pa.) looks for its 11th straight win over Bryant at DeGol Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at St. Francis (Pa.) was a 78-58 win on Jan. 5, 2013.

LEADING THE WAY: The Bulldogs have been led by Michael Green III and Peter Kiss. Green has averaged 18.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Kiss has accounted for 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. The Red Flash have been led by seniors Ramiir Dixon-Conover and Mark Flagg, who have combined to score 22.1 points per outing.

NEC IMPROVEMENT: The Red Flash have scored 69.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 64.5 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Dixon-Conover has made or assisted on 45 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last three games. Dixon-Conover has accounted for 18 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-6 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 76.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Red Flash have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. St. Francis (Pa.) has an assist on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) across its previous three games while Bryant has assists on 49 of 90 field goals (54.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bryant offense has scored 90.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bulldogs fourth among Division I teams. The St. Francis (Pa.) defense has allowed 76.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 227th overall).

