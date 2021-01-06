INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
South Florida wins 7th straight, tops Wichita State 66-48

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 11:41 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elena Tsineke hit five 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points to lead No. 18 South Florida to a 66-48 victory over Wichita State on Wednesday night.

South Florida (8-1, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) has won seven straight and will play its third game in eight days, hosting Houston in a rescheduled game on Saturday.

Tsineke, a 5-foot-8 sophomore guard from Thessaloniki, Greece, was 11 of 16 from the field. Kristyna Brabencova added 10 points for the Bulls.

Asia Strong had 17 points and seven rebounds for Wichita State (3-5, 0-3), which shot 14 of 48 (29%) overall. Ene Adams had 10 points.

NO. 22 NORTHWESTERN 80, WISCONSIN 55

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Courtney Shaw and Veronica Burton each had 15 points and nine rebounds for Northwestern in a win over Wisconsin.

Lindsey Pulliam and Sydney Wood scored 14 points apiece for Northwestern (5-2, 3-2 Big Ten).

Freshman Kate Thompson had a team-high nine points for Wisconsin (3-5, 0-5). It was the first of four straight ranked opponents for the Badgers, including No. 19 Indiana on Sunday.

