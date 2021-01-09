INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
South Florida beats East Carolina 69-63

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 3:56 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — David Collins registered 16 points as South Florida got past East Carolina 69-63 on Saturday.

Justin Brown had 12 points for South Florida (7-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference). Alexis Yetna added 10 points.

Tremont Robinson-White scored a career-high 29 points for the Pirates (7-3, 1-3). Jayden Gardner added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bitumba Baruti had eight rebounds.

