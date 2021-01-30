CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Smith leads E. Tennessee St. over The Citadel 112-84

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 7:13 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Serrel Smith scored a career-high 21 points and East Tennessee State topped the century mark for the first time this season beating The Citadel 112-84 on Saturday.

Damari Monsanto and Ledarrius Brewer added 20 points each for the Buccaneers. Monsanto also had 13 rebounds while Brewer snared six. Ty Brewer had 18 points for East Tennessee State (10-5, 6-1 Southern Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

East Tennessee State erupted for a season-best 62 points after the break.

Hayden Brown had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-5, 2-5). Kaiden Rice added 16 points. Fletcher Abee had 13 points.

___

___

