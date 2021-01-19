CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Home » College Basketball » SHSU looks for home…

SHSU looks for home win vs ACU

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Abilene Christian (11-2, 3-0) vs. Sam Houston (11-5, 5-0)

Johnson Coliseum, Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston looks for its fourth straight win over Abilene Christian at Johnson Coliseum. The last victory for the Wildcats at Sam Houston was an 84-81 win on Feb. 25, 2017.

SAVVY SENIORS: Abilene Christian’s Kolton Kohl, Coryon Mason and Reggie Miller have collectively scored 35 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 33 percent of all Wildcats scoring over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bearkats have scored 85.6 points per game and allowed 72.8 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 67.5 points scored and 81.3 points given up per game to non-conference foes.NIFTY NUTALL: Zach Nutall has connected on 43.8 percent of the 96 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 69: Sam Houston is a perfect 11-0 when scoring at least 69 points and 0-5 when scoring 67 points or fewer.

STREAK SCORING: Sam Houston has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 101 points while giving up 62.9.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Abilene Christian has held opposing teams to 57.3 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams. The Wildcats have allowed just 53.5 points per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Veteran of White House, DHS steps into federal CISO role

OMB: 'Every effort will be made to maximize' telework with COVID-19 spread

Makeup, nail polish and highlights are now all parts of the modern soldier

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up