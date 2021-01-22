CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
Shabazz leads San Francisco past Santa Clara 73-50

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 12:41 AM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 22 points, making 4 of 6 3-pointers, and had five steals and San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 73-50 on Thursday night.

Dzmitry Ryuny had 15 points for San Francisco (10-7, 4-3 West Coast Conference). Jamaree Bouyea added 13 points. Josh Kunen had 10 points.

Jalen Williams had 15 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (8-4, 2-2). DJ Mitchell added 13 points. Josip Vrankic had 11 points.

