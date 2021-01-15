SFA looks to extend streak vs Incarnate Word

Stephen F. Austin (6-2, 3-0) vs. Incarnate Word (5-5, 2-1) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

Stephen F. Austin (6-2, 3-0) vs. Incarnate Word (5-5, 2-1)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Incarnate Word. Stephen F. Austin has won by an average of 17 points in its last seven wins over the Cardinals. Incarnate Word’s last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2017, a 70-68 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Stephen F. Austin has relied heavily on its seniors. Cameron Johnson, Gavin Kensmil, Roti Ware, David Kachelries and Calvin Solomon have combined to account for 73 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 84 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.

SOUTHLAND IMPROVEMENT: The Cardinals have scored 74 points per game and allowed 71.3 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 53.5 points scored and 78.3 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Keaston Willis has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Incarnate Word field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Incarnate Word has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 64.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cards have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Lumberjacks. Incarnate Word has 47 assists on 78 field goals (60.3 percent) over its past three outings while Stephen F. Austin has assists on 52 of 90 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lumberjacks fourth among Division I teams. Incarnate Word has turned the ball over on 21.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 289th, nationally).

