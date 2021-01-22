CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mass vaccination sites | Federal update | Latest regional test results
Scantlebury’s late 3 lifts CCSU past Mount St. Mary’s 65-64

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 7:54 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Nigel Scantlebury made a step-back 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds left to help Central Connecticut beat Mount St. Mary’s 65-64 on Friday.

Scantlebury scored five of his seven points in the final 58 seconds, including a jumper for a 62-61 lead.

Ian Krishnan had 13 points and Greg Outlaw had 12 points for Central Connecticut (3-9, 3-6 Northeast Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jamir Reed added eight rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui scored a career-high 30 points and had seven assists for the Mountaineers (5-6, 4-3). Malik Jefferson added 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Nana Opoku had 12 rebounds.

The Blue Devils evened the season series against the Mountaineers with the win. Mount St. Mary’s defeated Central Connecticut 67-57 on Thursday.

