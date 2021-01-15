San Jose St. looks to end streak vs CSU

Colorado State (9-2, 6-1) vs. San Jose State (2-9, 0-7) Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center, Phoenix; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Colorado State (9-2, 6-1) vs. San Jose State (2-9, 0-7)

Ability 360 Sports and Fitness Center, Phoenix; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State looks to extend San Jose State’s conference losing streak to 18 games. San Jose State’s last MWC win came against the Air Force Falcons 90-81 on Jan. 25, 2020. Colorado State blew out San Jose State by 33 in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: The electric Richard Washington is putting up 22.8 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Jalen Dalcourt is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.4 points per game. The Rams have been led by David Roddy, who is averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Rams have scored 90.6 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Washington has made or assisted on 50 percent of all San Jose State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and five assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: San Jose State is 0-8 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 72.

PERFECT WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes at least 72.7 percent of its free throws. The Rams are 2-2 when they shoot below 72.7 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is rated first in the MWC with an average of 75.8 possessions per game.

