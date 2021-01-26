S. Illinois looks to end streak vs Indiana St.

Southern Illinois (7-4, 1-4) vs. Indiana State (7-7, 4-5) Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Illinois (7-4, 1-4) vs. Indiana State (7-7, 4-5)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks to extend Southern Illinois’s conference losing streak to five games. Southern Illinois’ last MVC win came against the Evansville Purple Aces 63-57 on Dec. 27, 2020. Indiana State is coming off a 69-66 home win against Southern Illinois in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Indiana State’s Tyreke Key has averaged 15.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while Jake LaRavia has put up 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Salukis, Lance Jones has averaged 13.1 points while Ben Harvey has put up 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LANCE: Jones has connected on 41.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 66: Indiana State is 0-5 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Southern Illinois is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: Southern Illinois has lost its last three road games, scoring 58.7 points, while allowing 76 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have averaged 20.9 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.