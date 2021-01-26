S. Carolina looks to extend streak vs Georgia

Georgia (9-5, 2-5) vs. South Carolina (3-5, 1-3) Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia (9-5, 2-5) vs. South Carolina (3-5, 1-3)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia. In its last eight wins against the Bulldogs, South Carolina has won by an average of 9 points. Georgia’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, a 65-64 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: South Carolina’s AJ Lawson has averaged 17.4 points while Jermaine Couisnard has put up 12.1 points and 4.1 assists. For the Bulldogs, Sahvir Wheeler has averaged 13.9 points and 7.6 assists while Toumani Camara has put up 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Gamecocks have scored 78.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they put up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Wheeler has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Gamecocks. South Carolina has an assist on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) across its past three contests while Georgia has assists on 52 of 85 field goals (61.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked second among SEC teams with an average of 75.7 possessions per game.

