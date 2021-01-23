CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Rosario leads McNeese St.…

Rosario leads McNeese St. over Houston Baptist 74-71

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 8:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Rosario posted 17 points and eight rebounds as McNeese State narrowly beat Houston Baptist 74-71 on Saturday.

Dru Kuxhausen had 15 points for McNeese State (7-8, 1-6 Southland Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. A.J. Lawson added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. Keyshawn Feazell had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Zach Iyeyemi had 17 points and three blocks for the Huskies (2-12, 1-5), who have now lost five consecutive games. Pedro Castro added 16 points and six assists. Brycen Long had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up