INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Home » College Basketball » Roderick scores 20 to…

Roderick scores 20 to carry Ohio past Miami (Ohio) 78-61

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Roderick had 20 points as Ohio topped Miami (Ohio) 78-61 on Tuesday night.

Ben Vander Plas had 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Ohio (7-5, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Jason Preston added 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Mark Sears had seven rebounds.

Dalonte Brown had 16 points for the RedHawks (4-4, 1-2). Mekhi Lairy added 15 points. Dae Dae Grant had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Army is working on Frankenbots with living tissue to better robot capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up