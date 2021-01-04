INAUGURATION NEWS: FBI warned of 'war' at US Capitol, report says | Lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after attack | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | The Latest
Robinson scores 33 to carry Fresno St. over Wyoming 81-61

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 11:42 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had a career-high 33 points on 12-of-16 shooting plus 13 rebounds as Fresno State routed Wyoming 81-61 on Monday night.

Christian Gray had 17 points and nine rebounds for Fresno State (3-3, 1-3 Mountain West Conference). Deon Stroud added 11 points.

Marcus Williams had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (7-2, 1-1), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Kwane Marble II added 14 points. Hunter Maldonado had 11 points.

Wyoming defeated Fresno State 78-74 on Saturday.

