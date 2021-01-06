INAUGURATION NEWS: DC mayor threatened, security upped | Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » College Basketball » Richie scores 15 to…

Richie scores 15 to lead Tulsa over South Florida 61-51

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 7:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Austin Richie posted 15 points as Tulsa topped South Florida 61-51 on Wednesday.

Elijah Joiner had 13 points and seven rebounds for Tulsa (7-3, 4-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Brandon Rachal added 13 points and six rebounds, and Darien Jackson had 10 points.

Jamir Chaplin had 16 points for the Bulls (6-5, 2-3). Caleb Murphy and Xavier Castaneda each had 12 points.

South Florida scored a season-low 27 points in the second half.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM details core values behind coming security clearance reforms with new policy doctrine

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

Agency RPA use more than doubled in 2020, but where do bots go from here?

Senators hear that waiver for Austin could be a dangerous precedent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up