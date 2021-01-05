Rhode Island, Richmond meet in conference play

Rhode Island (5-5, 2-1) vs. Richmond (7-3, 1-1) Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes…

Rhode Island (5-5, 2-1) vs. Richmond (7-3, 1-1)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as Rhode Island squares off against Richmond. Rhode Island beat Saint Joseph’s by eight in overtime on Sunday. Richmond lost 69-66 to Saint Bonaventure on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo have combined to account for 72 percent of Richmond’s scoring this season. For Rhode Island, Fatts Russell, Antwan Walker, Jeremy Sheppard and Makhel Mitchell have combined to account for 54 percent of all Rhode Island scoring, including 58 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Golden has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Richmond has an assist on 47 of 83 field goals (56.6 percent) across its previous three outings while Rhode Island has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all A10 teams. The Spiders have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season and just 8.3 times per game over their last three games.

