Radford looks to extend streak vs UNC-Asheville

Radford (10-6, 9-1) vs. UNC-Asheville (8-7, 7-3)

Radford (10-6, 9-1) vs. UNC-Asheville (8-7, 7-3)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford looks for its seventh straight conference win against UNC-Asheville. Radford’s last Big South loss came against the Presbyterian Blue Hose 65-63 on Dec. 31, 2020. UNC-Asheville lost 84-57 to Gardner-Webb in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: UNC-Asheville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tajion Jones, LJ Thorpe, Trent Stephney and Evan Clayborne have collectively accounted for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 77.2 points per game against Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71.8 per game they put up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALI: Fah’Mir Ali has connected on 30.6 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-6 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 8-1 when it scores at least 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Radford is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 67 points. The Highlanders are 1-6 when scoring any fewer than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville is ranked second among Big South teams with an average of 75.4 points per game. The Bulldogs have averaged 79.2 points per game over their last five games.

