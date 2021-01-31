CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Racine carries Fairleigh Dickinson past Bryant 95-84

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 7:42 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Pier-Olivier Racine scored a season-high 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting as Fairleigh Dickinson topped Bryant 95-84 on Sunday.

Racine added three blocks and four rebounds against one turnover.

Jahlil Jenkins had 18 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (5-9, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Elyjah Williams added 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Brandon Rush had 15 points and Callum Baker 14.

The 95 points were a season best for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Peter Kiss had 24 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-5, 6-4). Charles Pride added 18 points. Chris Childs had 16 points and Michael Green III 11.

Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Bryant 81-79 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

