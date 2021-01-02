CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Rachal scores 25 to lead Tulsa past Cincinnati 70-66

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 5:43 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Rachal had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Tulsa narrowly defeated Cincinnati 70-66 on Saturday.

Rey Idowu had 16 points for Tulsa (6-3, 3-1 American Athletic Conference), which won its fifth straight game.

Keith Williams had 18 points for the Bearcats (2-6, 0-3), whose losing streak reached five games. Jeremiah Davenport added 16 points and seven rebounds. Tari Eason had seven rebounds.

