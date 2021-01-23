CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Preston triple-double leads Ohio past Ball St. 85-77

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 4:12 PM

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Preston had the second triple-double of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead Ohio to an 85-77 win over Ball State on Saturday.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday night but was postponed due to a regional power outage in southeast Ohio.

Mark Sears had 19 points for Ohio (8-6, 4-4 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson III added 18 points and eight rebounds. Lunden McDay had 17 points.

Ishmael El-Amin had 21 points for the Cardinals (6-7, 4-4). Luke Bumbalough added 11 points. Kani Acree had 10 points.

Ohio defeated Ball State 78-68 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

