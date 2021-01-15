CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Pitt suspends freshman forward…

Pitt suspends freshman forward John Hugley indefinitely

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 7:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh suspended forward John Hugley indefinitely for disciplinary reasons on Friday after the freshman was charged with three felonies stemming from an incident last summer.

Hugley, who is from Cleveland, Ohio, is facing two counts of felony criminal conspiracy and one felony count of receiving stolen property, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.

A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18.

The complaint alleges Hugley was one of two men who entered a car without permission in the early hours of July 19 while the person responsible for the vehicle was sleeping. The car was reported stolen later in the day before being recovered on Aug. 4.

Hugley has appeared in seven games for the Panthers and is averaging 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He missed one game due to COVID-19 protocols.

Pitt (6-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up