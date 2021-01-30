CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Pippen carries Kent St. over Cent. Michigan 83-76

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 7:15 PM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Kent State got past Central Michigan 83-76 on Saturday.

Justyn Hamilton had 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Kent State (9-4, 6-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Malique Jacobs added 13 points and six rebounds. James Jordan had 10 points.

Meikkel Murray scored a season-high 26 points and had 12 rebounds for the Chippewas (6-10, 2-7). Caleb Huffman added 23 points and six rebounds. Devontae Lane had 10 points.

Travon Broadway Jr., whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup led the Chippewas, scored five points on 1-of-12 shooting.

The Golden Flashes improve to 2-0 against the Chippewas on the season. Kent State defeated Central Michigan 94-85 on Jan. 12.

