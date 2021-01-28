Perry, Stetson visit FGCU

Stetson (4-8, 2-4) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (6-5, 1-3) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stetson (4-8, 2-4) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (6-5, 1-3)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Rob Perry and Stetson will face Caleb Catto and Florida Gulf Coast. The sophomore Perry is averaging eight points over the last five games. Catto, a junior, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Florida Gulf Coast has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Stetson has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Catto, Jalen Warren and Eli Abaev have collectively scored 43 percent of Florida Gulf Coast’s points this season. On the other bench, freshmen Perry, Chase Johnston and Josh Smith have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this year.

STEPPING IT UP: The Hatters have scored 67 points per game and allowed 70 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 60 points scored and 77.5 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 31.9 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Stetson is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 4-2 when scoring at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Eagles are 1-5 when opponents score more than 69 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast is ranked first among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.8 percent. The Eagles have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game and 14 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.