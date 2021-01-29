CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Parker scores 18 to carry Liberty over Jacksonville 59-54

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 10:36 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Parker registered 18 points as Liberty narrowly beat Jacksonville 59-54 on Friday night.

Darius McGhee had 12 points for Liberty (13-5, 5-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kyle Rode added eight rebounds.

Liberty totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Tyreese Davis had 20 points for the Dolphins (9-8, 3-4), who have now lost four consecutive games. Dontarius James added 15 points. Bryce Workman had seven rebounds.

