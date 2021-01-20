Pacific looks for road win vs Pepperdine

Pacific (5-1, 2-0) vs. Pepperdine (5-6, 1-1) Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific looks for…

Pacific (5-1, 2-0) vs. Pepperdine (5-6, 1-1)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific looks for its third straight win over Pepperdine at Firestone Fieldhouse. Pepperdine’s last win at home against the Tigers came on Feb. 4, 2017.

SAVVY SENIORS: Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross, Kene Chukwuka and Jade’ Smith have combined to score 41 percent of all Waves points this season, although the trio’s output has fallen to 27 percent over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ross has directly created 42 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Pepperdine is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Waves have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Pepperdine has 46 assists on 72 field goals (63.9 percent) over its past three contests while Pacific has assists on 40 of 85 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent, ranking the Tigers 26th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Pepperdine sits at just 22.8 percent (ranked 296th).

