OU faces tough test vs No. 9 Kansas

No. 9 Kansas (10-4, 4-3) vs. Oklahoma (8-4, 4-3)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma. Oklahoma has won one of its four games against ranked opponents this season. Kansas fell 77-69 at Baylor on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oklahoma has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Austin Reaves, Brady Manek, Kur Kuath and Alondes Williams have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 52 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Sooners have allowed only 64.7 points per game to Big 12 opponents thus far, an improvement from the 70 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.ACCURATE AGBAJI: Ochai Agbaji has connected on 43.8 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 74.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Oklahoma has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.7 points while giving up 55.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sooners have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Jayhawks. Oklahoma has 50 assists on 84 field goals (59.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Kansas has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma has turned the ball over on just 14.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the ninth-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Sooners have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season and just seven times per game over their last three games.

