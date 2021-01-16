CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Omier carries Arkansas St.…

Omier carries Arkansas St. over Louisiana-Monroe 93-72

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 8:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Norchad Omier had a season-high 22 points plus 17 rebounds as Arkansas State romped past Louisiana-Monroe 93-72 on Saturday.

Caleb Fields had 19 points for Arkansas State (5-6, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Marquis Eaton added 17 points and 10 assists. Keyon Wesley had 13 points.

Koreem Ozier had 18 points for the Warhawks (4-9, 2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Russell Harrison added 18 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Gonzales had 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

OMB details requirements of Biden's new mask mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up