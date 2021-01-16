Obanor scores 25 to carry Oral Roberts over Denver 91-82

The Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 25 points as Oral Roberts topped Denver 91-82 on Saturday.

Kareem Thompson and RJ Glasper scored 15 points each for Oral Roberts (8-6, 5-1 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Max Abmas had 14 points and six rebounds.

Denver scored 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jase Townsend scored a career-high 35 points for the Pioneers (1-10, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Sam Hines Jr. added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. Oral Roberts defeated Denver 88-84 on Friday.

