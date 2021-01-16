CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What to do, and not do, before and after your first shot | Prince George’s Co. enters new vaccination phase | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Obanor scores 25 to…

Obanor scores 25 to carry Oral Roberts over Denver 91-82

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Kevin Obanor had 25 points as Oral Roberts topped Denver 91-82 on Saturday.

Kareem Thompson and RJ Glasper scored 15 points each for Oral Roberts (8-6, 5-1 Summit League), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Max Abmas had 14 points and six rebounds.

Denver scored 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Jase Townsend scored a career-high 35 points for the Pioneers (1-10, 0-4), whose losing streak stretched to 10 games. Sam Hines Jr. added 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. Oral Roberts defeated Denver 88-84 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

You're running the show, Biden tells feds

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

Supreme Court ends Trump emoluments lawsuits

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up