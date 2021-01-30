Northwestern looks to end streak vs Rutgers

Rutgers (9-6, 5-6) vs. Northwestern (6-8, 3-7) Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers looks to…

Rutgers (9-6, 5-6) vs. Northwestern (6-8, 3-7)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to eight games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Ohio State Buckeyes 71-70 on Dec. 26, 2020. Rutgers blew out Michigan State by 30 at home on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ron Harper Jr. is averaging 17.6 points and 6.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Scarlet Knights. Jacob Young is also a key contributor, accounting for 14.3 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Pete Nance, who is averaging 11.9 points and 6.5 rebounds.ROBUST RON: Harper has connected on 37.5 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 65.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 71: Northwestern is 0-7 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Scarlet Knights. Northwestern has 45 assists on 77 field goals (58.4 percent) over its past three contests while Rutgers has assists on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Rutgers offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 24th-lowest rate in the nation. The Northwestern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 292nd among Division I teams).

