No. 3 UConn women add game at No. 15 Arkansas on Jan. 28

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 5:45 PM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s 3rd-ranked women’s basketball team agreed Wednesday to play at No. 15 Arkansas on Jan. 28.

Arkansas had been scheduled to host Vanderbilt, but the Commodores cut short their season because of complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When Vanderbilt opted out of the season Monday, we were lucky enough that UConn had a common open date as ours,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said on the program’s website. “A few texts and a couple of calls later, we got it all set.”

The Huskies (8-0, 7-0 Big East) have had four nonconference games canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and are scheduled to play just their second nonconference game of the season Thursday night at No. 25 Tennessee.

Arkansas (11-5, 2-4 Southeastern Conference) is scheduled to visit Georgia on Monday night.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

