No. 14 Ohio State women beat No. 16 Indiana 78-70

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 10:20 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Braxtin Miller made 3 of 5 from 3-point range with a season-high 25 points, and No. 14 Ohio State overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat No. 16 Indiana 78-70 on Thursday night.

It was Miller’s second straight game setting a season high after scoring 18 points against Maryland on Monday. Dorka Juhász added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (10-1, 6-1 Big Ten), the 27th double-double of her career. Aaliyah Patty scored 13 points.

Grace Berger matched a season high with 26 points and Mackenzie Holmes scored 17 for the Hoosiers (9-4, 7-2), who scored the first 11 points of the game.

Ohio State erased the deficit late in the second quarter but trailed 39-38 at the break and 54-53 after the third quarter. The Buckeyes opened the fourth with 11 straight points and pulled away for good with a 7-0 run that made it 71-60 with 2:02 left.

It was Ohio State’s 15th straight win over Indiana, its longest current streak against a Big Ten opponent.

The Buckeyes had wins over No. 11 Michigan and No. 7 Maryland and can make it four straight wins over ranked opponents when they visit No. 23 Northwestern on Monday.

