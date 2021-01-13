INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
Home » College Basketball » No. 11 Houston looks…

No. 11 Houston looks to extend streak vs USF

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

No. 11 Houston (10-1, 5-1) vs. South Florida (7-5, 3-3)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Houston looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over South Florida. Houston has won by an average of 14 points in its last seven wins over the Bulls. South Florida’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 71-62 win.

SENIOR STUDS: South Florida’s David Collins, Alexis Yetna and Justin Brown have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.GIFTED GRIMES: Quentin Grimes has connected on 34.2 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulls have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. South Florida has an assist on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Houston has assists on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 56.4 points per game to opponents, which is the second-best mark in the country. The South Florida offense has put up just 68.6 points through 12 games (ranked 208th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up