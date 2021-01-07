NKU looks for road win vs Cleveland St.

Northern Kentucky (5-4, 3-1) vs. Cleveland State (6-3, 6-0) Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky…

Northern Kentucky (5-4, 3-1) vs. Cleveland State (6-3, 6-0)

Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its fourth straight win over Cleveland State at Wolstein Center. Cleveland State’s last win at home against the Norse came on Feb. 25, 2016.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Cleveland State’s D’Moi Hodge has averaged 15.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals while Torrey Patton has put up 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Norse, Trevon Faulkner has averaged 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and two steals while Marques Warrick has put up 13.4 points.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Vikings have scored 74 points per game and allowed 65.8 points per game across six conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 70.6 points scored and 79 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TREVON: Faulkner has connected on 20.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 68.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 63 points. The Vikings are 1-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: Northern Kentucky has lost its last three road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 79 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is rated second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.7 percent. The Norse have averaged 13.9 offensive boards per game.

