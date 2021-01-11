N. Illinois looks to end streak vs Akron

Akron (4-2, 2-1) vs. Northern Illinois (1-9, 0-5) Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks…

Akron (4-2, 2-1) vs. Northern Illinois (1-9, 0-5)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks to extend Northern Illinois’s conference losing streak to seven games. Northern Illinois’ last MAC win came against the Toledo Rockets 71-50 on March 3, 2020. Akron fell 71-59 at Eastern Michigan in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Akron’s Loren Cristian Jackson, Maishe Dailey and Camron Reece have collectively scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 70 percent of all Zips scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Zips have allowed only 67.7 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 81 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Akron field goals over the last five games. Jackson has accounted for 35 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Zips have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Northern Illinois has 27 assists on 66 field goals (40.9 percent) over its past three outings while Akron has assists on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron as a collective unit has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.