INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Muszynski scores 26 to…

Muszynski scores 26 to lead Belmont past SE Missouri 77-66

The Associated Press

January 7, 2021, 9:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had a season-high 26 points as Belmont extended its monthlong winning streak to eight games, beating Southeast Missouri 77-66 on Thursday night.

Luke Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds for Belmont (11-1, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference). JaCobi Wood added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had nine rebounds, five assists and eight points.

Nana Akenten scored a career-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Redhawks (3-7, 1-3). Jordan Love added 12 points and six assists. Nygal Russell had six rebounds.

Akenten hit two free throws, pulling Southeast Missouri to within 64-62 with 3:22 remaining but Muszynski scored seven points in the last 2:37 to ice it.

Belmont scored 19 points off 15 Redhawks turnovers

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up