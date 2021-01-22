CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Murray scores 22 to lift Rider over Marist 76-64

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 10:09 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dwight Murray Jr. had 22 points as Rider beat Marist 76-64 on Friday night.

Allen Powell had 13 points for Rider (4-10, 4-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which ended its five-game home losing streak. Jeremiah Pope added 12 points. Rodney Henderson Jr. had eight rebounds.

Rider posted a season-high 20 assists.

Raheim Sullivan had 17 points for the Red Foxes (7-6, 5-6). Jordan Jones added 10 points and six blocks. Tyler Saint-Furcy had 10 points.

