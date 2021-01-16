Milwaukee seeks revenge on Ft. Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne (5-5, 4-5) vs. Milwaukee (5-3, 4-2) Klotsche Center, Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks…

Purdue Fort Wayne (5-5, 4-5) vs. Milwaukee (5-3, 4-2)

Klotsche Center, Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee seeks revenge on Purdue Fort Wayne after dropping the first matchup in Milwaukee. The teams last met on Jan. 15, when the Mastodons shot 53.4 percent from the field while holding Milwaukee’s shooters to just 38.8 percent on their way to a nine-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Milwaukee’s Te’Jon Lucas has averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and six assists while DeAndre Gholston has put up 13.3 points and five rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 18.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 11.9 points.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Mastodons have scored 68 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 67 per game they managed against non-conference competition.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 44 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mastodons. Milwaukee has an assist on 47 of 86 field goals (54.7 percent) across its past three outings while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 48 of 99 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Milwaukee has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Horizon teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

