Miller lifts George Mason over Saint Joseph’s 71-62

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 3:27 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jordan Miller registered 18 points as George Mason beat Saint Joseph’s 71-62 on Saturday.

Javon Greene had 13 points and eight rebounds for George Mason (8-6, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Oduro added 12 points.

Saint Joseph’s scored 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Taylor Funk had 21 points for the Hawks (1-12, 0-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Jordan Hall added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

George Mason defeated Saint Joseph’s 87-85 last Wednesday.

