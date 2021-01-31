CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Miami looks to end streak vs Duke

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 6:45 AM

Duke (7-5, 5-3) vs. Miami (6-10, 2-9)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke looks to extend Miami’s conference losing streak to five games. Miami’s last ACC win came against the Louisville Cardinals 78-72 on Jan. 16. Duke blew out Clemson by 26 at home in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Duke has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and Jordan Goldwire have combined to account for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 86 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATTHEW: Hurt has connected on 44.4 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 65 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 75: Duke is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 0-5 when scoring 73 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Duke has lost its last three road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 74.3 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Miami has averaged only 61.4 points per game over its last five games. The Hurricanes are giving up 75 points per game over that stretch.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

