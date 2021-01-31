CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Meeks scores 32 to lead Bucknell past Lehigh 92-68

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 4:47 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Meeks scored a career-high 32 points on 11 of 16 shooting and Bucknell romped past Lehigh 92-68 on Sunday.

The win assures Bucknell a top-two finish in the Patriot League’s Central Division and a spot in the league tournament.

Andrew Funk added 17 points for Bucknell (4-4, 4-4 Patriot League), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Walter Ellis added 12 points. Xander Rice had eight points with seven assists. The Bison scored a season-high 92 points on a season-best 51.5% shooting.

Jeameril Wilson had 16 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-7, 3-7), who shot 32% for the game (21 of 65). Evan Taylor added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Nic Lynch, who averaged 15 points per game, scored three on 1-for-7 shooting.

The Bison are undefeated in four games against the Mountain Hawks this season. Most recently, Bucknell defeated Lehigh 84-70 on Saturday.

