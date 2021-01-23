CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » College Basketball » McCoy scores 16 to…

McCoy scores 16 to lift Boston U. over Lafayette 81-76

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 7:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Javante McCoy had 16 points, including four free throws in the final 20 seconds, and nine rebounds as Boston University edged past Lafayette 81-76 on Saturday.

Walter Whyte had 14 points for Boston University (2-5, 2-5 Patriot League), which ended its five-game losing streak. Jack Hemphill added 13 points. Jonas Harper had 12 points.

Justin Jaworski had 20 points for the Leopards (5-2, 5-2), whose five-game winning streak ended with the loss. E.J. Stephens added 13 points. Three players scored 12 each.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD fires hundreds of advisory board members, will conduct a review on effectiveness

Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary

Austin creates safe haven for transgender troops as DoD solidifies policy

Senate confirms Mayorkas as Biden's homeland security chief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up