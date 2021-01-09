INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Mballa leads Buffalo over Ball State 86-69

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 7:51 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Mballa had 19 points and 19 rebounds to lead five Buffalo players in double figures as the Bulls defeated Ball State 86-69 on Saturday.

Jayvon Graves added 16 points for the Bulls. Ronaldo Segu chipped in 14, Jeenathan Williams scored 14 and Keishawn Brewton had 12. Graves also had seven rebounds.

K.J. Walton had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cardinals (4-5, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Luke Bumbalough added 14 points. Brachen Hazen had 11 points.

