Mason scores 21 to lead Abilene Christian past Lamar 83-65

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 6:36 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Coryon Mason scored a career-high 21 points as Abilene Christian forced 19 turnovers with 11 steals to defeat Lamar 83-65 on Saturday in its Southland Conference opener.

Kolton Kohl had 15 points and four assists for Abilene Christian (9-2, 1-0), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Mahki Morris added 11 points.

Joe Pleasant, the Wildcats’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, scored two on 1-for-7 shooting.

Abilene Christian posted a season-high 21 assists on 30 field goals. The Wildcats scored 22 points off turnovers and had 11 steals, Reggie Miller leading with four.

Davion Buster had 16 points for the Cardinals (2-8, 1-1). Kasen Harrison added 15 points. Avery Sullivan had 11 points.

The Cardinals were 21 of 51 shooting, 4 of 20 from behind the 3-point arc.

