Martinez leads New Hampshire over Binghamton 71-65 in OT

The Associated Press

January 31, 2021, 5:42 PM

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Martinez scored a career-high 24 points, including a key 3-pointer in overtime, and grabbed 14 rebounds as New Hampshire got past Binghamton 71-65 in overtime on Sunday.

Martinez, who was 4 for 6 from behind the arc, took a pass from Qon Murphy and hit a wide-open 3 from the right sideline that sparked a breakaway run for the Wildcats in OT.

Nick Guadarrama had 18 points and 10 rebounds for New Hampshire (8-7, 7-5 America East Conference). Murphy added 12 points. Marque Maultsby had eight rebounds.

Brenton Mills had 14 points for the Bearcats (2-13, 2-10). Dan Petcash added 12 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Beamer and Thomas Bruce each scored 11 points. Bruce added 11 rebounds.

Binghamton defeated New Hampshire 65-44 on Saturday.

