Martinez, Jackson lift Wagner past LIU-Brooklyn 76-74

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 10:58 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had 10 points and 14 assists and scored the go-ahead points on a jumper with three seconds left as Wagner edged past Long Island-Brooklyn 76-74 on Friday night.

Will Martinez scored 19 points and Nigel Jackson added 17 points for the Seahawks,. DeLonnie Hunt chipped in 15 and Ja’Mier Fletcher had 10 points for Wagner (2-5, 2-4 Northeast Conference).

Eral Penn and Alex Rivera had 15 points eacg for the Sharks (4-2, 4-2). Virshon Cotton had 14 points. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

The Seahawks evened the season series against the Sharks with the win. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Wagner 77-66 on Thursday.

