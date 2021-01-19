CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan update | Anne Arundel Co. to lift some restrictions | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
Mack leads Prairie View past Grambling St. 59-50

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Cam Mack had 15 points and six assists as Prairie View defeated Grambling State 59-50 on Monday night.

Jawaun Daniels had 11 points and nine rebounds for Prairie View (3-4, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DeWayne Cox added nine rebounds and Jerroda Briscoe had four blocks.

Trevell Cunningham had 12 points for the Tigers (5-7, 3-2). Cameron Christon added 11 points and six rebounds.

