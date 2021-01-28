CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
LSU women use big 4th quarter to upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52

The Associated Press

January 28, 2021, 9:28 PM

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tiara Young scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to help LSU upset No. 22 Georgia 60-52 on Thursday night.

LSU outscored Georgia 25-11 in the fourth quarter, including runs of seven and six straight points. Young’s pull-up jumper and conversion of the three-point play gave the Tigers the lead for good at 50-47 with 4:46 left.

Awa Trasi added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Faustine Aifuwa had 12 points and six boards for the Tigers (7-7, 5-3), who pulled even with the Bulldogs in the SEC standings.

Jenna Staiti had 19 points and eight rebounds for Georgia (13-3, 5-3). She scored nine in the fourth quarter, five in the final two minutes to help keep the Bulldogs close.

Young reached double-digit scoring for the sixth straight game, pushing her season average to 10.9 points after averaging 6.4 points during the first seven games of the season.

